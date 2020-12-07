Grand Strand, Pee Dee hospitals nearing capacity following post-Thanksgiving surge

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — COVID-19 case counts continue to spike about two weeks after health officials begged South Carolinians to limit Thanksgiving gatherings to their immediate households.

The state had distributed a total of 2.9 million tests, as of Friday, with a total of 232,099 cases, 12,380 hospitalizations and 4,566 deaths, according to Sunday data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of those who have had COVID-19 symptoms, more than 10% have yet to recover.

DHEC data shows high incidence rates for local counties. The two-week, cumulative incidence rate for most of the state is rated high, with more than 200 per 100,000 people. That rate is calculated based on the number of new, confirmed cases reported within the last two weeks.

In Florence County, for every 100,000 people, 533.6 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last two weeks.

The two-week incidence rate per 100,000 for local counties are the following

Dillon – 413.4

Florence – 533.6

Horry – 390

Marion – 329.5

Marlboro – 532.2

Local counties have some of the highest incidence rates in the state.

The last two weeks have accounted for 9.03% of local COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. In Florence County, the cases within the last two weeks have made up 10.28% of the pandemic’s total cases there.

Two week cumulative totals for local counties are the following

Dillon – 126

Florence – 738

Horry – 1,381

Marion – 101

Marlboro – 139

Cumulative totals for local counties are the following

Dillon – 1,633

Florence – 7,182

Horry – 15,790

Marion – 1,389

Marlboro – 1,535

Hospitals in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are nearing their capacity due to a surge in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to DHEC data.

While 78.67% of the hospital beds in the state are in use, every county in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee area is above 81% full, as of Sunday.

Local hospitalization utilization rates are the following

Dillon – 84.6%

Florence – 88.9%

Horry – 91.9%

Marion – 81.8%

Marlboro – 0% (no acute hospital in county)

The Pee Dee area has the highest percentage of hospital beds filled in the state, with 86% of beds filled. The highest rate was on July 24, when 92% were filled.

Of the 11,145 inpatient beds statewide, 78.67% were in use. Of those hospitalized, 11.69% had COVID-19.

Statewide hospital utilization rates have hovered between 70% and 80% over the last two weeks, climbing again over the last several days.

Of the 1,692 intensive care unit beds in the state, 77.54% were filled, as of Saturday. Of those patients, 10.54% had the virus.

About 8.5% of people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at the time of their illness. The highest hospitalization rates are for those ages 71 to 80, with the average age of someone hospitalized at 65 years old. About half of those who have been hospitalized are under the age of 67.

The youngest hospitalized COVID-19 patient has been an infant. The oldest has been 106 years old.