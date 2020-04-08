Harbor Freight Tools donates PPE to Tidelands Health

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Harbor Freight Tools donated personal protective equipment to Tidelands Health to help protect medical professionals and patients from COVID-19.

The company provided two pallets loaded with boxes of gloves, face shields, and other protective gear, Tidelands Health said.

“We are deeply grateful for your dedication to keeping your community healthy through these challenging times, and we are honored to be able to help,” a Harbor Freight representative said in a letter notifying Tidelands Health of the donation.

According to the company’s website, they received over 13,000 applications from hospitals and 43,000 emails from customers recommending places to donate to, and they picked Tidelands Health.

“Harbor Freight Tools has truly stepped up to support our health system and our community through this generous donation,” Pam Maxwell, Chief Nursing Officer at Tidelands Health said. “We are grateful to Harbor Freight Tools and the other businesses and residents who are donating supplies, food, and other items to support our team and patients during this crisis.”

