Harris Teeter adjusts store hours to combat virus

(WSPA) – Harris Teeter has announced their stores will be closing early each night in order to combat the coronavirus.
The company posted on Twitter Saturday that stores will close at 9 p.m. each night starting Sunday, March 15.
Stores will operate on the new schedule until further notice.
