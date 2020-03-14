Harris Teeter adjusts store hours to combat virus

Coronavirus

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – Harris Teeter has announced their stores will be closing early each night in order to combat the coronavirus.

The company posted on Twitter Saturday that stores will close at 9 p.m. each night starting Sunday, March 15.

Stores will operate on the new schedule until further notice.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories