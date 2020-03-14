Harris Teeter adjusts store hours to combat virus

(WSPA) – Harris Teeter has announced their stores will be closing early each night in order to combat the coronavirus.

The company posted on Twitter Saturday that stores will close at 9 p.m. each night starting Sunday, March 15.

Harris Teeter is committed to providing an Incredible Place to Work and Shop. To focus on cleaning, replenishment, and the well-being of our valued associates, we will close our stores at 9 p.m. each night, effective Sunday, March 15, until further notice. — Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) March 14, 2020

Stores will operate on the new schedule until further notice.

