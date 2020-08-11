Hartsville City Council passes ordinance requiring masks

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville City Council voted Tuesday to pass an ordinance requiring masks in public areas within the city, according to Hartsville Public Information Officer, Lauren Baker.

The ordinance goes into effect Wednesday at noon. The city said it made the decision based off of recommendations from public health experts.

Citizens are required to wear a face mask when:

Inside enclosed area of any retail establishment, foodservice establishment, or city-owned buildings

Retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and at all times when social distancing is not possible

Foodservice establishments shall require staff who interact with customers to wear face coverings while working

Some exemptions include:

In outdoor or unenclosed areas connected to retail or foodservice establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;

For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering;

For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition;

For children under 10 years old;

For patrons of foodservice establishments while they are dining;

In private, individual offices;

When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when exercising, obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services, or while swimming; and

While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed are.

Customers or employees found in violation of the requirement can be fined up to $25. Establishments found in violation can be fined up to $100. Each day of continuing violation counts as a separate offense.

The ordinance is in effect until Oct. 11 unless extended by city council.

The city will also be distributing masks from 7 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last, Thursday at Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center.