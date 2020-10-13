Hartsville City Council votes to extend mask mandate

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — The Hartsville City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday to extend a temporary ordinance requiring customers to wear face coverings within the city.

The original ordinance, which passed in April, was done as a measure to combat the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic. The extended ordinance will end on Dec. 11, unless the council votes to extend it.

Under the ordinance, customers are required to wear face coverings while inside of enclosed areas of retail establishments, inside foodservice establishments and within city-owned buildings.

Businesses must require employees to wear face coverings when working in areas open to the general public and when social distancing among staff isn’t possible. Foodservice employees who interact with customers must wear face coverings while working.

The ordinance provides exemptions for outdoors or enclosed areas where social distancing is observed, for customers while they are dining, for private, individualized offices, when complying with law enforcement and in situations where it is not feasible to wear one — such as while exercising or receiving services such as dental services.

There are also exemptions for children under the age of 10, those who have a medical or behavioral condition and therefore cannot wear a face covering and for those whose religious beliefs prohibit them from wearing one.

Anyone violating the ordinance can be fined up to $25. Establishments can be fined up to $100. Every day a business continues to violate the ordinance will be treated as a separate offense.

