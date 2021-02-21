Hartsville drive-thru vaccine event vaccinated over 1,000 people on Saturday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Pines Hospital hosted a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic on Saturday.

The event began at 8:00 a.m. and their last appointment was scheduled at 5:00 p.m.

This appointment-only event was hosted for individuals in phase 1A and those sixty-five or older at 701 Medical Park Drive on the hospital’s main campus.

The staff and nurses were fully booked with about 500 people registered to receive their first dose and 1,000 people registered to receive their second dose.

The staff says their goal as the healthcare provider of choice in the area is to vaccinate our entire community as the vaccine becomes more widely available and we enter the various phases of distribution.

“The more the better. The more people that we can get in and get vaccinated, the safer it’s going to make our community,” Assistant Director of Critical Care Services Faith Kelley says.

“As more and more of the research is coming out, these vaccines are being proven to be even safer than we originally thought and more effective than we originally thought. So these vaccines are very powerful, they work and the science is there for them,” Chief Medical Officer Brian Sponseller says.

Senator Gerald Malloy was also at the event to show his support.

“What the state is doing now is we are getting ready to pass a bill that will support vaccinations. We are going to have $208 million out of the contingency funds that will end up going and having funds available that people can draw down on to end up helping the citizens in our area,” Malloy says.

Shauna Cameron, Carolina Pines VP of Physicians Services, says the hospital is also working towards reaching minorities to help bridge the gap of vaccine uncertainty.

“We’re really trying to work through our officials so, for example, Senator Malloy has worked with us. I’ve worked with Jerusalem Baptist Church. I’ve worked with First Presbyterian Church. I’ve worked with several other churches in the area and we’ve also reached out to Butler. So we are working with different minority groups so we can get to them if they can’t get here,” Cameron says.

Cameron also stated that if there are any organizations in the community that would like to host a Covid-19 vaccine event that you may give the hospital a call at 843-656-0101 and work on getting something set up.