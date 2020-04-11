Hartsville PD issues warning not to cause ‘panic’ by saying you have COVID-19 in public

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Hartsville Police Department posted a warning online Friday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“While we all enjoy a certain amount of Freedom of Speech, there are some things you aren’t supposed to say in public as it can cause mass chaos,” a post from the department said. “Being inside of a business saying, “I am supposed to be quarantined, but I’m not staying there” or “I might have the Corona virus” loud enough to cause panic and fear.”

The post went on to say that the department has warrants for three people for allegedly saying they are under a quarantine order or that they possibly have COVID-19 while they were inside a business.

“We would rather this type of behavior cease than to have to continue arresting people for aggravated breech of peace,” Hartsville PD wrote.

The department said businesses may also ban people for this behavior.

