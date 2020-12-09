Hartsville votes to extend mask ordinance 60 days

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville voted Tuesday to extend its mask ordinance for 60 more days, according to the city.

The ordinance requires customers to wear a mask when inside any retail or food establishment, or city-owned buildings. Staff members are also required to wear masks when working in areas open to the general public.

There are some exemptions to the ordinance, including outdoor areas with social distancing, religions beliefs, medical conditions, children under 10, anyone actively eating or drinking, anyone receiving goods or services such as dental services, and while with only members of the same household.

Anyone violating the ordinance can be fined up to $25, with a fine of up to $100 for businesses violating the ordinance. Each continuing day of a violation is considered a separate violation.

The ordinance was originally passed Aug. 11 and renewed on Oct. 13. The ordinance will now expire Feb. 6 unless extended by council.