Harvard researchers dispute CDC director, say South’s coronavirus surge isn’t from Northern vacationers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Harvard University researchers say Northern vacationers are not responsible for the rise in cases across the South, including here in the Carolinas.

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) does not agree with CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield, who said Tuesday that people traveling around or after Memorial Day aren’t responsible for the Southern surge of COVID-19.

“It’s independent of whether you reopened or didn’t reopen, when you reopened,” Dr. Redfield said. “We’re of the view that there was something else that was the driver.”

Dr. Thomas Tsai, who’s an assistant professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, says there is a larger issue than where visitors are from.

“The conditions in South Carolina were ripe for the infections to take place,” said Dr. Tsai, who’s also a surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. “You could have as many vacationers as you want coming in from Brooklyn, going to Myrtle Beach.”

A few weeks after many lockdown restrictions were eased in Southern states, Harvard says cases started rising by June 1, before holiday travel would show most infections.

“Largely because states had opened too soon and didn’t take advantage of the time that was so dearly bought by flattening the curve,” Dr. Tsai said.

Dr. Tsai also says states like South Carolina didn’t mandate masks statewide or improve testing capabilities in the spring, so the national backlog is making this summer rise worse.

“Commercial laboratories are taking in some places over a week to get the results back to individuals,” he said. “Mathematically, that’s a case that becomes very hard to use that information to change behavior.”

The HGHI’s “risk level” model says stay-at-home orders are needed to contain COVID-19 statewide and in 28 of South Carolina’s 46 counties. Those counties are at a risk level of “red,” which means the infection rate is higher than 25 new daily cases per 100,000 people over the last week. The Harvard researchers say a stay-at-home order is necessary to mitigate COVID-19 in those counties and statewide because the rates are past the tipping point for “uncontrollable spread.”

Dr. Tsai says states need to consider stronger measures as school approaches, not just because of the data.

“We have to take the focus away from just percentages and numbers,” he said. “Those numbers actually are real people, real family members in the hospitals and potentially dying.”

As of Thursday, the HGHI model says stay-at-home orders are needed in Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Robeson and Williamsburg counties. Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon and Marlboro counties are at an “orange” risk level, which means stay-at-home orders are only advised if there isn’t enough testing and contact tracing in place.

Scotland County is at a “yellow” risk level, which means “strategic choices must be made about which package of non-pharmaceutical interventions to use for control.”