(WHTM) — If you haven’t already ordered your three rounds of free COVID tests from the federal government, now is the time — the test-kit ordering program is set to expire soon.

According to COVID.gov, ordering through the program will be suspended on Sept. 2 “because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”

Through the program, U.S. households are able to order 16 rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits that are shipped through the United States Postal Service. Three rounds of free COVID-19 test kits have been offered through the program: the first in January offering four test kits, the second in March offering another four and the final round in May with eight.

The tests available are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR tests, that can be taken anywhere with results available in 30 minutes. These tests from various companies can also be used regardless of whether you have COVID-19 symptoms or are vaccinated against COVID.

To order your tests, go to COVIDtests.gov and select “Order Free At-Home Tests.” You’ll be taken to a form where you can enter your name and residential address.

Once you’ve completed the form, and as long as you provided your email address, you’ll receive two confirmation emails from USPS, one for each of your packages. Delivery updates will later be sent to your email.

More than 20,000 no-cost antigen and PCR COVID-⁠19 testing sites are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at more than 20,000 sites nationwide.

If you decide to purchase an at-home test from a pharmacy, your insurance may cover up to eight tests each month.

Find more information on free COVID testing resources by calling 800-232-0233.

According to the CDC, there have been more than 93,800,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States with more than 1 million deaths.