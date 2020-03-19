HCS families adjust to E-Learning program at home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Students in South Carolina have been out of school since Monday and some are now working from home.

On Wednesday Horry County Schools began distributing educational electronics to third through 12th grade students.

Lindsay Jackson is a mother of six. Her four oldest kids are using the E-Learning program.

Jackson says the program is easy to follow and teachers have been very helpful.

“I was worried about it, especially with two younger ones at home as well. Especially with a newborn, but like I said they are just on it and they’re willing to. Even if they can’t get right back to us, they’ll call us back and make sure that we having that we need,” said Jackson.

Jessica Lugo is a mother of three and her two sons are of school age.

Lugo says their home routine is similar to their school routine. Starting lesson plans around 9 a.m.

“We’re very lucky to be where we are and the teachers have prepared for something like this, because the scrambling that I’m seeing in other places – I’m glad it’s not happening here,” said Lugo.

Lugo’s sixth grade son, Logan, usually finishes his E-Learning by noon.

“The school work part isn’t fun, but the part where I don’t get to do school work is fun,” said Logan.

Along with lesson plans, both Jackson and Lugo are making sure their kids have time to play.

“It’s important to get the school work done, but don’t forget to take breaks and relax for a little while, because it’s so hard to get stir crazy in the house. Maybe walk around the neighborhood or something, just cause if you don’t you’re going to get stir crazy,” said Jackson.