‘Health and safety paramount’: IOC Board considering postponement amid COVID-19 updates

(WAVY) — The International Olympic Committee announced Sunday they are considering their options in light of COVID-19 updates.

In a release, the IOC references changing existing plans for the Games to still go ahead on July 24, 2020. It also mentions changes to the start date of the Games.

Cancellation is “not on the agenda”, said the IOC, but a ‘scaled-down’ Games will be considered.

The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement. International Olympic Committee

Among the concerns of spreading the virus, the commitee cites a number of challenges to be acknowledged as a result of any decisions. To name a few, they include: