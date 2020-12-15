Horry County health officials push for mask mandates until COVID-19 vaccinations are available everywhere

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – COVID-19 vaccinations have started across the country, but health officials say mask mandates are still needed.

It’s been nearly two months since Horry County lifted its mandate, which Conway Medical Center officials said was the wrong move.

Angela Williford, the vice president of quality and in-house counsel, said the pandemic is far from over, despite the start of vaccinations.

“We’ve been begging the county and the local cities and the state, the governor to institute mask mandates since the very beginning of this,” Williford said.

The hospital was the first in the state to deliver the vaccine. However, officials said that without a county-wide, uniform mask mandate, cases in the Grand Strand will get worse.

“It would certainly help if the government would help us keep people safe and keep our hospital beds free for people who would need them otherwise,” Williford said.

Cities like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have extended their mandates since they started.

Myrtle Beach City Council members said requirements are in place for the greater good of residents and visitors.

“This doesn’t need to be political,” said John Krajc, a member of the city council. “It’s become that way for our neighbors, unfortunately, about not liking mandates, but this isn’t about mandates. This is about the protection and the betterment of our community.”

Some county leaders said the mandate is not enforceable and violates personal freedoms.

Right now, masks are only recommended in unincorporated parts of the county.

Johnny Vaught, a city councilman, said he’s always supported mask wearing, but has not supported local governments requiring them.

“I just don’t believe it’s my place as a councilman to tell you that you have to wear a mask,” Vaught said.

Health officials urge county leaders to reconsider.

“We need to keep these numbers down as low as possible, so that we can take care of everyone,” Williford said.