Help4Kids Horry County in desperate need of food donations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Help4Kids is asking for donations to help feed hundreds of people in Horry County.

After two major fundraisers were canceled due to COVID-19 the non-profit has a $75,000 budget shortage.

“You have to feed people before you do anything. You cannot give anybody advice or anything on an empty stomach. You’ve got to feed them first,” said Director Barb Mains.

The organization was made to provide lunches for children and are now providing a weeks worth of groceries to households.

“People are getting laid off. People who would never asked for food. I had a man in here [Tuesday]. He had one little girl and he supported her all by himself. He was just devastated. He had just gotten laid off and he had no idea what to do,” said Mains.

Mains worries those without transportation are going without food.

“You could be giving away gold and they can’t go get it. That’s the ones I worry about,” said Mains.

Help4Kids volunteers make free deliveries every day and no part of the county is too far.

“We’ve delivered all the way to Little River. All the way to Aynor, Galivants Ferry,” said Mains.

Help4Kids works with Horry County Schools to provide meals to students. Mains says they have enough money in their budget to continue supporting their need.

Mains says they usually don’t operate as a food pantry, but will work to help families who need it.

The nonprofit is asking for canned goods, fresh produce, rice, and beans. As well as diapers, baby wipes, and gently used clothing.

Anything to help meet the need of their budget shortage.

Donations can be made at their office located at 2523 Forestbrook Road between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Money donations are also accepted.

“We will keep feeding until we, until the last can goes out the door and I hope that never happens,” said Mains.