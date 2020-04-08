HGTC donates food to help those in need

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) donated all unused food items on the Conway and Grand Strand campuses in response to Patricia Grand Hotel’s efforts to collect food for families in need in Horry County.

Food donated by the Horry-Georgetown Technical College (Courtesy: HGTC)

Items donated include bread, meat, chips, and drinks, HGTC said. The food will be delivered to those who need it.

“As we are all facing this crisis, HGTC is committed to helping as many as possible get through this difficult time,” HGTC president, Dr. Marilyn M. Fore said. “I want our community to know that we have been here to serve you and we will continue to serve you.”

All in-person classes were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

