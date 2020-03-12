HGTC suspends non-essential travel because of coronavirus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College has suspended non-essential travel because of the coronavirus.

Nicole Hyman, spokesperson for HGTC, released the following statement Thursday:

The HGTC Emergency Management Team is actively engaged in monitoring the news as it relates to the HGTC College community. The safety and well-being of HGTC employees and students is the primary concern of the College in planning and executing a suitable response plan.

All non-essential College-sponsored travel is suspended, both domestic and international.

One of the main HGTC objectives is to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus through education and prevention. HGTC custodial and food service staff members are dedicated to ensuring a clean and safe College environment. All are working tirelessly to implement additional measures to mitigate the impact and potential spread of the virus. Details can be found on the website.

HGTC employees and students are encouraged to regularly monitor HGTC email, social media, and the HGTC Coronavirus Advisory page for the most up-to-date information regarding College operations.