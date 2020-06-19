Horry Co. council member says mask requirements would violate individual rights

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Councilman Johnny Vaught says it’s his responsibility and right to protect himself from COVID-10, or not to.

The Horry County council member says mask requirements have not been a topic of discussion in recent meetings, as record numbers of the virus continue to rise throughout the county.

Mask requirements have been mandated in cities in North Carolina, such as Raleigh.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging people to wear masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces, however, Governor McMaster has not made mask wearing an official requirement under an emergency order.

On Friday Vaught compared the mask wearing recommendation to the choice of wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

Vaught says the decision to wear a mask should be made by each person, adding that a person who feels perfectly healthy should not be forced to wear a mask.

He believes the spike in positive cases is due to mass testing happening throughout the county.

Vaught says there are still many unknowns surrounding how the virus is contracted and if a person becomes immune after testing positive.

He also doesn’t understand why Horry County was deemed a hot spot.

“Does that mean the number of cases is increasing dramatically? Or what? When we first got designated a hot spot a couple of weeks ago I asked my [ Emergency Management] Director, ‘what does that mean?’ He didn’t know either. I don’t know what criteria they go about by calling something a hot spot,” said Vaught.

Vaught says right now council is not considering closing businesses or restricting travel either.

He says the county’s tourism industry was greatly impacted by state and local executive orders and have not recovered from being closed.

Adding that occupancy rates at motels have not picked back up.

Vaught says people need to use common sense while out in public, especially those who know they have a preexisting condition.

He says McMaster’s “Work or Home” served it’s purpose in flattening the curve of the virus.

“I think we pretty much did all we could, as far as shutting down gatherings where people were packed together too closely. I know there’s no way to monitor them. I think the social distancing probably helped more than anything else did. I think we did all we could do without stifling our whole industry,” said Vaught.

If Governor McMaster issues an executive order requiring masks to be worn, Vaught says the county will have no choice but to obey.