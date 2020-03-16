Horry Co. Schools alternate plan, including learning devices, to be announced on Tuesday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools will share information on alternate instructional plans by Tuesday evening.

Governor Henry McMaster announced the closure of all South Carolina public schools beginning Monday through March 31.

The district announced on Sunday that while schools are closed to students, employees on 240 and 246-day contracts will continue to report to work as normal. Anyone that is a full-time or a part-time employee will be paid as usual during the 10 day closure.

Teachers will be asked to report to work on Tuesday in order to prepare for delivery of alternate instruction over the extended closure. After that, teachers will not report to their respective schools.

Information for parents concerning an alternate instructional plan will be shared with parents by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. The district has about 46,600 students and 6,000 employees.

The instructional plan includes options for students to access assignments in both online and offline (print) formats; platforms for communication with teachers, students, and parents; and support for teachers and students throughout the closure period.

Teachers will be able to respond to students during their regular work hours through email.

All students in grades 3-12 will have the option to take a personalized digital learning (PDL) device home (High School – laptop; Middle School – Chromebook; Elementary – iPad). Additional information, such as how to grant parent permission to take a device home, how to pay an optional technology fee to offset costs if a device is damaged while at home, appropriate internet use, etc., will be provided to students and parents by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Services, Nutrition Services, Transportation, Health Services, and Technical Support employees will be contacted by their supervisors regarding their work schedules.

During this closure, District staff will continue with additional planning and technology efforts to support our students and prepare for the reopening of our schools.

However, should circumstances demand a change to HCS staff schedules to perform essential tasks, an announcement will be made by the Superintendent’s Office.

The district will provide updates on its website and Facebook and Twitter pages.

LATEST HEADLINES: