DHEC releases state coronavirus case numbers by zip code
DHEC: 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, statewide total reaches 660

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina state health department announced 121 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with two additional deaths tied to the novel coronavirus.

One of the deaths was a resident of Horry County, according to the Department of Health and Environment Control. The second was a resident of Richland County. Both were elderly and had underlying health conditions. The total number of deaths so far in South Carolina is now 15.

In a news release, state officials said the high count of additional cases is due to a backlog at DHEC’s lab. The backlog was due to a nationwide shortage of a chemical needed to do the testing. DHEC now has the chemicals needed to test.

There are now 660 cases across 40 counties in South Carolina.

Here is a full list of new cases:

  • Aiken County: 1 case
  • Anderson County: 4 cases
  • Beaufort County: 4 cases
  • Berkeley County: 3 cases
  • Charleston County: 16 cases
  • Chester County: 1 case
  • Clarendon County: 1 case
  • Colleton County: 2 cases
  • Dorchester County: 1 case
  • Florence County: 1 case
  • Georgetown County: 3 cases
  • Greenville County: 6 cases
  • Greenwood County: 1 case
  • Horry County: 4 cases
  • Kershaw County: 7 cases
  • Lancaster County: 1 case
  • Laurens County: 2 cases
  • Lee County: 3 cases
  • Lexington County: 5 cases
  • Newberry County: 1 case
  • Orangeburg County: 2 cases
  • Pickens County: 3 cases
  • Richland County: 16 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 5 cases
  • Sumter County: 14 cases
  • Williamsburg County: 1 case
  • York County: 13 cases

Tidelands Health said in a statement Saturday that one of its patients who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The patient was treated at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and is the health system’s first death of a COVID-19 patient.

For more coronavirus coverage, including an interactive map, click here.

