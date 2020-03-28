DHEC: 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, statewide total reaches 660

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina state health department announced 121 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with two additional deaths tied to the novel coronavirus.

One of the deaths was a resident of Horry County, according to the Department of Health and Environment Control. The second was a resident of Richland County. Both were elderly and had underlying health conditions. The total number of deaths so far in South Carolina is now 15.

In a news release, state officials said the high count of additional cases is due to a backlog at DHEC’s lab. The backlog was due to a nationwide shortage of a chemical needed to do the testing. DHEC now has the chemicals needed to test.

There are now 660 cases across 40 counties in South Carolina.

Here is a full list of new cases:

Aiken County: 1 case

Anderson County: 4 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Berkeley County: 3 cases

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 1 case

Colleton County: 2 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Florence County: 1 case

Georgetown County: 3 cases

Greenville County: 6 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 4 cases

Kershaw County: 7 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Laurens County: 2 cases

Lee County: 3 cases

Lexington County: 5 cases

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 3 cases

Richland County: 16 cases

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 14 cases

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 13 cases

Tidelands Health said in a statement Saturday that one of its patients who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The patient was treated at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and is the health system’s first death of a COVID-19 patient.

