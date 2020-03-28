DHEC: 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, statewide total reaches 660

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina state health department announced 121 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with two additional deaths tied to the novel coronavirus.
One of the deaths was a resident of Horry County, according to the Department of Health and Environment Control. The second was a resident of Richland County. Both were elderly and had underlying health conditions. The total number of deaths so far in South Carolina is now 15.
In a news release, state officials said the high count of additional cases is due to a backlog at DHEC’s lab. The backlog was due to a nationwide shortage of a chemical needed to do the testing. DHEC now has the chemicals needed to test.
There are now 660 cases across 40 counties in South Carolina.
Here is a full list of new cases:
- Aiken County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 4 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 1 case
- Colleton County: 2 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 3 cases
- Greenville County: 6 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 4 cases
- Kershaw County: 7 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Laurens County: 2 cases
- Lee County: 3 cases
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 3 cases
- Richland County: 16 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 14 cases
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 13 cases
Tidelands Health said in a statement Saturday that one of its patients who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The patient was treated at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and is the health system’s first death of a COVID-19 patient.
