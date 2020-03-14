Horry County declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County has declared a state of emergency effective noon Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release from the county says it made the decision following announcements Friday from the White House and the South Carolina Governor’s Office.

The declaration allows the county to ‘adopt emergency ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of people in our area.’ It will remain in effect for 60 days unless county council ends it earlier. The state of emergency will help the county to better use resources and monitor the virus.

The county is also moving to Operating Condition Level OPCON 2. That will allow county leaders to activate the Emergency Operations Plan as needed. The Emergency Operations Center is not open at this time.

The release says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County and that the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution.

