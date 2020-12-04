Horry County detention center sees increase in COVID-19 cases among employees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among employees, according to numbers released Friday by the county.

Ten employees are currently either working remotely or using paid medical leave due to possible exposure to the virus, the county said. Five more employees have tested positive and are not reporting to work.

In last week’s update sent out Nov. 25, three employees were working remotely or using paid medical leave and one employee tested positive.

In total, 34 detention center employees have tested positive and recovered, the county said. There have been 233 tests that have come back negative.

Across all county government offices, 13 employees are currently working remotely or using paid medical leave and 14 employees have tested positive, according to the county.

There are currently two active COVID-19 cases among inmates, according to Brooke Holden with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.