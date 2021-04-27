Horry County doctors encourage full COVID-19 vaccination, as millions skip second dose

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Local doctors are urging people to get the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported over five million Americans skipping the second dose.

Chief medical officer Dr. Paul Richardson told News13, it’s critical to get both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“[Getting one shot is] kind of like flossing your teeth and only flossing half,” Dr. Richardson explained. “You went through the motion of doing it so, why not go ahead and finish out what you’re doing,” he added.

The latest study from the CDC finds the first shot of Pfizer or Moderna only provide about 80% efficacy against COVID-19. SCDHEC reports seeing a high return rate for second doses at most DHEC clinics. CMC and Tidelands Health also report seeing high return rates of the second dose appointments.

Being fully vaccinated will help lower the spread of coronavirus and it’s variants.

“By Memorial Day we’ll have a lot of people from all over the country descending on the Grand Strand. There are variants of COVID-19 all over the country,” explained Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health.

DHEC said it is unknown how effective the second dose will be if not given within six weeks of the first dose.

Some people may forget about the second dose appointment. Others may be fearful of the side effects, Dr. Richardson said.

Dr. Richardson told News13 getting fully vaccinated is critical in the battle against COVID-19.

“On a large scale, these vaccines are safe and I don’t want folks to be scared off by that second dose,” Richardson said.

In an effort to get people fully vaccinated, CMC schedules the second dose appointment during the first dose appointment. As of Tuesday, 29.9% of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated.