Horry County drops to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 spread for first time since July

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County has dropped back to the “moderate” COVID-19 incidence rate category for the first time since July, according to updated information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

It joins other area counties such as Dillon, Marlboro and Florence in the “moderate” spread zone. Darlington and Marion counties remain in the “high” category.

DHEC defines a “high” spread rate as more than 200 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people, over a two-week period. A “moderate” spread is between 51 and 200 cases, and a “low” spread is less than 50.

Allendale County is the only area in the state classified as having a “low” spread.

The update comes as DHEC reported 420 new, confirmed cases, 307 probable cases, 28 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths and six probable ones. Of 16,839 new tests reported to the state, 4.9% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths is the confirmed COVID-19 death of one person in Darlington County, and one confirmed and one probable death in Horry County.

Cases have continued to decline since August following a summer surge.

The update brings the state’s totals to 722,081 confirmed cases, 179,233 probable cases, 11,955 confirmed deaths and 1,877 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Two confirmed, 17 probable

Dillon – One confirmed, two probable

Florence – Eight confirmed, seven probable

Horry – 18 confirmed, 21 probable

Marion – One confirmed, seven probable

Marlboro -Five probable