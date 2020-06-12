Horry County Government renews COVID-19 protocols after spike in cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Government is renewing COVID-19 protocols that were originally put into place to slow the spread of the virus after a spike in cases in Horry County.
36 Horry County Government employees are working from home or using medical leave after reports of possible exposure, the government said. They have been notified of 10 positive cases within their staff, including previously announced cases.
Breakdown of cases in government staff provided by Horry County Government (app users click here for the table):
|Department
|Pending Results
|Negative
|Positive
|Detention Center
|2
|2
|1
|ROD
|5
|2
|1
|Police
|8
|2
|2
|Parks/Rec
|11
|7
|3
|Maintenance
|4
|0
|0
|Procurement
|1
|6
|2
|Central Summary Traffic Court
|1
|0
|0
|Public Works
|1
|0
|0
|Magistrate Conway
|0
|0
|1
|Library
|1
|0
|0
|Treasurer
|1
|0
|0
|EMS
|1
|0
|0
|IT
|0
|1
|0
County offices are still open but the community is encouraged to do business by phone, email, or other electronic forms and must call in advance as many departments are by appointment only.
Anyone needing to visit a county office will be required to wear a face mask inside the building, which will be provided if needed.