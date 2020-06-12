Horry County Government renews COVID-19 protocols after spike in cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Government is renewing COVID-19 protocols that were originally put into place to slow the spread of the virus after a spike in cases in Horry County.

36 Horry County Government employees are working from home or using medical leave after reports of possible exposure, the government said. They have been notified of 10 positive cases within their staff, including previously announced cases.

Breakdown of cases in government staff provided by Horry County Government (app users click here for the table):

Department Pending Results Negative Positive Detention Center 2 2 1 ROD 5 2 1 Police 8 2 2 Parks/Rec 11 7 3 Maintenance 4 0 0 Procurement 1 6 2 Central Summary Traffic Court 1 0 0 Public Works 1 0 0 Magistrate Conway 0 0 1 Library 1 0 0 Treasurer 1 0 0 EMS 1 0 0 IT 0 1 0

County offices are still open but the community is encouraged to do business by phone, email, or other electronic forms and must call in advance as many departments are by appointment only.

Anyone needing to visit a county office will be required to wear a face mask inside the building, which will be provided if needed.