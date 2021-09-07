Horry County Schools begins new quarantine changes; 9,700 students quarantined

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools started its quarantine protocol changes Tuesday. With the new changes, students may spend less time in quarantine if exposed.

9,700 HCS students and 259 staff are currently in quarantine, according to the district’s dashboard.

District leaders said the new protocols are an effort to prevent students from missing too many days outside of the classroom.

Starting Tuesday, students exposed at school must quarantine for ten days without symptoms and seven days of quarantine without symptoms, and a negative COVID test results five days after quarantine.

Negative tests must be submitted to the school. Students can not report to class until 7 calendar days have passed and the negative test result has been recorded by the district.

Anyone with a household contact must quarantine for 20 days with no symptoms reported, or 17 days of quarantine with no symptoms reported and a negative PCR test after 15 days of quarantine.

“We originally started with the 14-day quarantine which was the gold standard of quarantine requirements,” said Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools.

“And as we got into the school year and started to see the quarantine numbers increase, we were also seeing a number of healthy students that were staying out longer than potentially needed to,” Bourcier said.

