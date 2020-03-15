Horry County Schools: Decision to close would need to come from state

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – No decisions have been made yet to close Horry County Schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

News13 reached out to the district Sunday, which said that decision would need to be made under direct guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control or the Department of Education.

The district added in its statement that state agencies are ‘are exploring flexibility in the unlikely event of extended school closures.’

While no decisions have been made at this time, the district said ‘that could change at any time.’

