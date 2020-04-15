Horry County Schools suspends meal distribution after employees exposed to COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools has suspended their meal program after employees at multiple locations were exposed to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the Conway, North Myrtle Beach, and Socastee attendance areas have been affected by employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, along with multiple employees in the meal program now in self-quarantine after coming in contact with individuals who tested positive, Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools said.

The meal program at all 13 locations will be suspended for two weeks, effective Thursday, Bourcier said. After the two week period, the program will be re-assessed. Parents are asked to monitor the district’s website for updates.

Bourcier said since March 16, 166,072 meals have been served to HCS students.

