Horry County Schools to offer bus wifi access starting Tuesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools will offer bus wifi access starting Tuesday at multiple locations.
In addition to the buses, internet access is also available from the parking lots of any school building. Parking for internet access is allowed Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., HCS said.
A full list of bus locations and times, along with a locator map, can be found on the Horry County Schools website.
