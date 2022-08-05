HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools students who are in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 won’t be required to quarantine, according to guidance emailed to parents Friday afternoon.

The change for the 2022-23 academic year is because the virus is “considered endemic,” according to the email. Schools will continue to watch absentee rates to decide if an outbreak has happened.

Students and employees who test positive will still be required to isolate for five days after their symptoms began, and then a day after their last fever — as long as they stopped using fever-reducing medicine. Masks will be required for days six through 10.

The district encourages parents to monitor their students for systems and to keep their students up-to-date on vaccinations.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available at schools.