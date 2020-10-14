Horry County sees another 79 cases of COVID-19, DHEC reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Wednesday announced 700 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 153,729, probable cases to 6,080, confirmed deaths to 3,387, and 206 probable deaths.

Horry County led the state yesterday with 85 new cases reported. Today, Horry County is second to Aiken County for the number of new cases reported.

New cases reported today by county in our area:

Darlington – 4

Dillon – 8

Florence – 22

Georgetown – 9

Horry – 79

Marion – 8

Marlboro – 3

