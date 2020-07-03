Horry County sees another record number of COVID-19 cases in one day: DHEC

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Friday announced another record number of coronavirus cases for Horry County in a single day at 237.

The county’s last record-high amount of cases Wednesday with 228 newly announced cases.

For the state, DHEC announced 1,558 new confirmed cases and 10 new confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 41,413, probable cases to 119, confirmed deaths to 787, and 6 probable deaths.

Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Laurens (1), and Marion (1) counties, two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in young adults from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (17), Anderson (65), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (54), Berkeley (77), Calhoun (3), Charleston (267), Cherokee (4), Chester (14), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (11), Colleton (7), Darlington (3), Dillon (5), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (23), Georgetown (43), Greenville (128), Greenwood (1), Hampton (4), Horry (237), Jasper (27), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (23), Lee (5), Lexington (44), Marion (18), Marlboro (1), Newberry (16), Oconee (15), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (25), Richland (95), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (30), Sumter (43), Union (3), Williamsburg (7), York (104)