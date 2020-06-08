Horry County sees record number of new COVID-19 cases, 542 new cases statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County had a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day.

DHEC announced Monday 542 new cases of COVID-19 statewide along with 11 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 14,800 and the total deaths to 557.

DHEC confirmed the reason for the spike is due to people not social distancing like they were at the beginning of the pandemic. DHEC also said people aren’t wearing masks as much as they did a few weeks ago.

DHEC said people need to adhere to the CDC guidelines and will be making suggestions to Gov. McMaster about how to help prevent the spread of the virus.

DHEC said occupancy rates are still somewhat low, even during a non-pandemic time. Typical occupancy rate is around 80% and DHEC “feels comfortable” with where statewide rates are.

County breakdown:

Horry: 61 new

Marion: 1 new

Dillon: 1 new

Marlboro: 5 new

Darlington: 2 new

Florence: 10 new

Georgetown: 9 new

New cases in all counties: Abbeville (7), Aiken (4), Anderson (2), Beaufort (13), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (1), Charleston (38), Cherokee (1), Chester (8), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (1), Dorchester (10), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (10), Georgetown (9), Greenville (116), Greenwood (11), Hampton (4), Horry (61), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (3), Laurens (4), Lexington (48), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (10), Richland (47), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (31), Sumter (12), Williamsburg (4), York (22)