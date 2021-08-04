Horry County’s COVID-19 incidence rate tripled within week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County’s rolling rate of new COVID-19 cases has tripled over the last week, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Horry County was moved into the “high” incidence category on July 27 when it reached a rate of 214.1 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. As of Wednesday, that had increased to 675.6.

The incidence rate is calculated using the number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to the state over a two-week period, per 100,000 people.

A “low” incidence rate is considered to be fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, a “moderate” rate is between 51 and 100 cases and a “high” rate is more than 200 cases.

All but four of the state’s 46 counties were rated as “high,” as of Wednesday.

Horry County has continued to top the list for the highest number of daily cases, with 190 new, confirmed cases and 53 probable ones reported on Wednesday. Those numbers are based on information provided to DHEC on Monday.

The second-highest number of new cases was reported in Richland County, which had 111 confirmed cases and 106 probable ones.

Of the new deaths, one was in Horry County.

Wednesday, DHEC reported 1,391 new, confirmed cases, 644 probable cases and 13 new deaths. Of 10,071 tests reported to the agency, 19.1% were positive for the virus.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 513,947 confirmed cases, 114,255 probable cases, 8,755 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Case counts have spiked in the last week, with numbers reaching those the state hasn’t seen since February. State and national health leaders are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated as the delta variant continues to spread, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending last week that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in regions that are seeing an exponential increase in new cases.

According to information updated by DHEC on Monday, 51.7% of South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 44.8% had completed the vaccination process.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – two confirmed, 31 probable

Dillon – two confirmed, one probable

Florence – 39 confirmed, 13 probable

Horry – 190 confirmed, 53 probable

Marion – 10 confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – six confirmed, one probable