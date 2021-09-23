Hospital occupancy rates down in some Pee Dee counties

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina added another 2,202 confirmed COVID-19 cases to its pandemic tally on Tuesday, according to information released by the state’s health agency on Thursday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control releases data two days after it receives it.

In addition to the new, confirmed cases, DHEC also reported 963 probable cases, 39 confirmed deaths and five probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 24,310 new tests reported to the state, 12.4% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths were the confirmed death of one person in Darlington County and one probable COVID-19-caused death in Horry County.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 674,403 confirmed cases, 163,676 probable cases, 10,386 confirmed deaths and 1,571 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths.

Hospital occupancy dropped in some Pee Dee counties, according to information updated by DHEC on Thursday.

About 74.2% of beds were in use in Darlington County, 63.5% were in use in Dillon County, 91% were in use in Florence County, 89.1% were in use in Horry County, and 70.6% were in use in Marion County. There are no acute hospitals in Marlboro County.

Statewide, 86.09% of inpatient beds were occupied, with 23.46% used by COVID-19 patients. About 82.95% of intensive care unit beds were in use, and 45.2% of ventilators were in use.

The trend in incidence rates in some local counties had also upgraded from high to medium, according to data released by DHEC on Wednesday. Darlington County had a medium incidence rate, Dillon County had a high incidence rate, Florence County had a low incidence rate, Horry County had a high incidence rate, Marion County had a medium incidence rate and Marlboro County had a medium incidence rate. However, more than 1% of the populations in each of those counties had been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last two weeks, a trend that has endured for more than a month. Two-week incidence rates remained in the “high” category for each county in the state.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 16 confirmed, 46 probable

Dillon – 23 confirmed, four probable

Florence – 39 confirmed, 42 probable

Horry – 139 confirmed, 129 probable

Marion – Nine confirmed, 12 probable

Marlboro – Eight confirmed, 11 probable