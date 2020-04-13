Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in NC decline, 86 coronavirus-related deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 86 total coronavirus-related deaths on Monday and 313 hospitalizations — a decline from 423 on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases jumped up 908 since Friday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,816 Monday morning.

Durham County reported 24 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total for the county to 287 as of Monday morning and one death.

Eighty percent of North Carolina’s coronavirus-related deaths were patients over the age of 65. No one under the age of 25 had died due to the disease.

