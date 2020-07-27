Hospitals transition to new COVID-19 data system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina hospitals are transitioning to a new COVID-19 data reporting system in the midst of responding to a spike in cases.

Hospitals are working harder to actively making a transition to TeleTracking, a new federal reporting system providing bed occupancy and other important information.

South Carolina Hospital Association officials say clear and concise data can be ultimate factors defeating COVID-19. The new system collects heavy amounts of hospital information to accurately represent current hospital needs.

The systems require hospitals to answer 30+ questions and 100+ data points, according to John Williams, the South Carolina Hospital Association Disaster Preparedness Director.

“Having accurate data allows our state and federal partners to see exactly what is going on in a hospital,” Williams said.

Hospitals were given a two-day notice before the Department of Health and Human Services instructed states and hospitals to stop using CDC’s long-standing National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) and switch to TeleTracking.

The South Carolina Hospital Association says education on the new system is in the works as it is a federal requirement. Data questions are developed with state and federal partners every day as the switch in data systems won’t happen overnight.

“Today, some definitions were released to help hospitals in filling out the data so that hospitals can input the information and give a clear and concise picture of the state of their hospitals,” Williams said.

The data system will help state and federal partners acknowledge hospital gaps, staffing, testing, or equipment shortages.

“Currently, as the information is reported, one could make the argument that it is not as bad as it seems. What hospitals will tell you is that it is as bad as it seems it’s just not reflecting in the data that hospitals submit,” Williams said.

Disaster preparedness directors say state and federal leaders are working to develop questions to improve the system. The way hospitals display data starts with how the questions are asked.

“TeleTracking does not go into detail about the subset question. Until we can ask the questions that truly paint the portrait of the state of hospitals, we are not going to receive the help that hospitals need,” Williams said.

The process is delaying some hospitals from reporting hospitalization information. Williams said they’re continually working on the new data reporting every day. There is no timeline for when state departments will return to reporting hospitalization occupancy daily.