House plan on $2.2T virus relief bill hits last-minute snag

WASHINGTON (AP) – House leaders’ plan for swift action on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system has run into complications.

A maverick conservative lawmaker has threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, has threatened to try to force a roll call vote.

Party leaders had hoped to pass the measure by voice vote without lawmakers having to take the risk of travelling to Washington.

Massie hasn’t responded to a reporter’s requests for comment.

Democratic leaders have now urged lawmakers who are “willing and able” to come to the Capitol Friday for a vote.

