WASHINGTON (AP) – House leaders’ plan for swift action on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system has run into complications.
A maverick conservative lawmaker has threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, has threatened to try to force a roll call vote.
Party leaders had hoped to pass the measure by voice vote without lawmakers having to take the risk of travelling to Washington.
Massie hasn’t responded to a reporter’s requests for comment.
Democratic leaders have now urged lawmakers who are “willing and able” to come to the Capitol Friday for a vote.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
LATEST HEADLINES:
- House plan on $2.2T virus relief bill hits last-minute snag
- Stay calm y’all, ABC stores will remain open in NC
- NC mom charged with attempted murder after newborn found alive in plastic bag
- British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus
- Georgia Aquarium welcomes shelter puppies while it’s closed