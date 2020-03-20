HTC to move to drive-thru, appointment-only services due to coronavirus outbreak

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – HTC will move to drive-thru, appointment only services due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting on Monday, March 23, HTC’s retail locations will be available to appointment-only Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., HTC says in a press release. These locations include:

Conway: 3480 Hwy 701 North, Conway

Little River: 2370 Highway 9E, Longs

Loris: 4350 Main Street, Loris, SC

Murrells Inlet: 9500 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, SC

Socastee: 6009 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, SC

“Appointments with the HTC retail team are for equipment changes or wireless service needs. To make an appointment at an HTC retail office, call 843-369-8100. All HTC retail locations will be closed on Saturdays and will temporarily suspend extended hours,” HTC says. “In light of the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), HTC would like to reserve appointments from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for those community members at highest risk for illness, including those members over 65 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues that may make them susceptible to infection.”

“While drive-thru service will remain available for as long as it is a responsible way to serve our community, all HTC members are encouraged to conduct service requests, bill pay, and other HTC business matters online or over the phone,” HTC adds. “Pay your HTC bill via the automated system at 843-369-7243, or manage your HTC services, including bill pay, through the HTC My Account option.”

