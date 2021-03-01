Hybrid students in Marlboro County Schools to start four days a week, face-to-face instruction

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County School District (MCSD) announced during Monday night’s board meeting that all hybrid students will begin attending school four days a week for face-to-face instruction, starting as soon as Monday, March 8th.

MONDAY, MARCH 8

The district says students in PreK – 5th grade will begin attending school face-to-face for four days a week on March 8. They will attend class each day except Wednesday, which will be a digital learning day as teachers participate in professional development.

Students in 6th – 12th grade will continue with the hybrid model on Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday that week.

All Virtual Academy students will continue attending virtually for the remainder of the semester.

MONDAY, MARCH 15

On Monday, March 15, students in 6th – 12th grade will attend face-to-face, four days a week, classes. All PreK – 12th grade students will be in the classroom each day except Wednesdays. Wednesday will continue to be a digital learning day for all students and a professional development day for teachers.

MONDAY, APRIL 12

Immediately after Spring Break, five days a week face-to-face instruction will begin on Monday, April 12. All students, except for Virtual Academy students, will make the transition at this time.

The Marlboro County School District says it will continue to monitor COVID-19 data for students/employees and if necessary, adjust instructional practices as needed.

To watch Monday night’s district board meeting, click here.

The school district announced in late January that students would return to a hybrid learning model.