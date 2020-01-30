INTERACTIVE MAP: Track the coronavirus outbreak in real-time

The map updates data daily from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., China, Europe, and other countries.
Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering have created a live map and dashboard, which allows you to track the global spread of the deadly virus.
You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.
