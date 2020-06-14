Island Bar and Grill Surfside to close for positive COVID-19 test

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Island Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach is closing due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The restaurant says that the employee has not been to work in a week, but wants to be cautious and close down until they can have everyone on their staff tested. They will deep clean and sanitize the restaurant during the shutdown.

“We sincerely hope you support our decision to exercise extra caution during these strange times,” the post says. “Thank you all for the support over the last 16 years.. 2020 has not been fun, but we will get through it.”

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: