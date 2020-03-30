Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office says he’ll go into quarantine after aide tested positive for coronavirus

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he will enter self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for coronavirus.
The office says that Netanyahu has undergone a test and will remain in quarantine until he receives the results or is cleared by the health ministry and his personal doctor. His close advisors are also isolating.
His office says the step is a precaution prior to the conclusion of an epidemiological investigation. Netanyahu’s adviser for parliamentary affairs, Rivka Paluch, tested positive. More than 4,300 Israelis have been infected with the new virus and 15 have died.
