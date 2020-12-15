‘It’s well-tested’: Tidelands Health, McLeod Health excited to begin COVID-19 vaccine programs

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Hospitals across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are preparing to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Gerald Harmon, who’s the vice president of medical affairs with Tidelands Health, has been reviewing Pfizer’s vaccine, which is 95 percent effective.

“This is a safe vaccine,” Dr. Harmon said. “It’s well-tested. It is obviously going to reduce the transmission of this virus.”

Dr. Harmon also says a vaccine is a more aggressive way of stopping the coronavirus once and for all, compared to “defensive” methods likes masks and social distancing, meant to mitigate the virus.

“I’m finally glad that we’re finally getting a chance to go on what I call offense,” he said.

While some people are concerned the vaccine was approved too quickly, Dr. Dale Lusk, who’s the corporate chief medical officer with McLeod Health, says the money and researched poured into it is historic.

“They have still been through all the phases of trial that any other vaccine in our history has been, so the numbers really don’t reflect any significant safety concerns,” he said.

While it will likely take months before everyone can get the vaccine, Dr. Lusk says individual doctors will help give access to people in rural areas.

“It’s not going to require them coming to a single central vaccination place like a hospital, for example,” said Dr. Lusk.

The decision to take the vaccine is ultimately up to you and your doctor.

“They’ll ask you if you’re allergic to anything,” said Dr. Harmon. “They’ll ask you if you’ve had vaccine-type reactions before to other vaccines. We’re going to ask you if you have a bleeding disorder. We’re going to ask you if you’re substantially immunocompromised.”

Dr. Harmon also says using messenger RNA (mRNA) instead of the actual virus means vaccine doses can be made faster.

“This is DNA-RNA code technology,” he said. “You don’t even to have to have a vaccine particle. You can create it in your laboratory once you know the genetic code. This is a great new platform.”

Tidelands and McLeod both say they expect to give their first vaccine shots Tuesday. Conway Medical Center gave its first vaccines on Monday.

Tidelands is also hosting two virtual presentations this week where you can learn more about the vaccine and ask doctors questions. You can click here to learn about a webinar with the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is also teaming up with Tidelands for a webinar at 2 p.m. on Friday and you can click here to register.