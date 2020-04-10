J. Reuben Long Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An employee at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive case was confirmed on April 9, Public Information Officer, Brooke Holden said in a release sent out Friday.

No other information can be shared by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO can’t legally disclose the health condition of the employee.

HCSO has been in contact with DHEC and continues to implement CDC best practices.

LATEST HEADLINES: