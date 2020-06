MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control partnered to offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 19 at the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.

Tidelands Health said they’ve conducted 5,000 free COVID-19 tests at these drive-through clinics so far.

Fore for information about testing and a full list of testing sites, visit Tidelands Health website.