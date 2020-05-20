Kroger expanding store, fuel center hours, ending dedicated shopping hour for seniors

ATLANTA (WBTW) — Kroger will be expanding store and fuel center hours beginning Sunday in South Carolina, Georgia, and Eastern Alabama, the company announced Wednesday.

Most stores will open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or midnight, but will vary, while some fuel centers and stores with fuel centers will open at 5:00 a.m., the company said. Some stores will also open for 24-hour shopping.

Exact store hours can be found on Kroger’s store locator. Pharmacy hours will not change.

“The expanded hours will help maintain social distancing requirements during busy summer months,” Manager of Corporate Affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, Felix Turner said. “The safety of our customers and associates remains our top priority. Kroger will continue to maintain protective measures established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the expanded hours, the stores in the states mentioned above will not have dedicated hours for at-risk customers and encourages those customers to visit stores early in the morning.