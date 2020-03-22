Kroger stores in SC to block off time for seniors and the high-risk

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Kroger stores across South Carolina plan to cut out time for seniors and high-risk individuals to get their shopping done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stores will block off 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday-Thursday for those over 60 and high-risk individuals, as defined by the CDC. That will begin March 23.

A press release from the store chain’s Atlanta division says store associates will be happy to help anyone who needs it while shopping.

The release added the company encourages “all customers to respect these special hours as we work to protect our community members.”

