MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Kroger stores across South Carolina plan to cut out time for seniors and high-risk individuals to get their shopping done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stores will block off 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday-Thursday for those over 60 and high-risk individuals, as defined by the CDC. That will begin March 23.
A press release from the store chain’s Atlanta division says store associates will be happy to help anyone who needs it while shopping.
The release added the company encourages “all customers to respect these special hours as we work to protect our community members.”
Latest Headlines
- ‘Health and safety paramount’: IOC Board considering postponement amid COVID-19 updates
- Kroger stores in SC to block off time for seniors and the high-risk
- ‘You’re an imbecile, and especially a threat to yourself.’ Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
- Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes 1st U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus
- One transported after fire in Murrells Inlet