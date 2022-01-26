Kroger to give out free N95 masks at South Carolina stores

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kroger will give out free N95 masks at South Carolina stores, according to a news release from the grocery company.

The move is in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Customers can visit any Kroger store in South Carolina that has a pharmacy to pick up the free masks, while supplies last, according to the release. Associates can also pick up supplies.

Each person will be allowed up to three N95 masks, according to the release.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division said in a statement. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

Kroger expects to begin receiving shipments of the N95 masks on Thursday.