LabCorp at-home test for COVID-19 receives emergency authorization from FDA

BURLINGTON, NC (WBTW) – LabCorp says their at-home test for COVID-19 has received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and they will prioritize distribution for healthcare workers and first responded.

The company announced Tuesday it has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, which “permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the Pixel by LabCorp™ COVID-19 test home collection kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire.”

“Enabling individuals to self-administer sample collection will help prevent the risk of transmitting the virus to others and reduces the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) as the tests do not require a clinician to perform the test collection,” LabCorp says.

The kits will “initially be made available to healthcare workers and first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or may be symptomatic.”

The company also said they intend “to make COVID-19 self-collection kits available to consumers in the coming weeks.”

“LabCorp continues to develop new ways to help patients and healthcare providers fight the COVID-19 crisis through our leading testing capabilities and deep scientific and research expertise,” said Adam Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp. “Our at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time.”

LATEST HEADLINES: