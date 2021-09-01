Labor Day travel: CDC says those who aren’t vaccinated should stay home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering recommendations for those planning to travel this Labor Day weekend.

In a White House briefing Tuesday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said people who are not vaccinated should refrain from traveling during the holiday, as coronavirus cases and deaths only continue to rise across the country.

“Given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take their own these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” Walensky said.

She also noted that people who are fully vaccinated can travel but should do so cautiously and while wearing masks indoors. People are also asked to gather outdoors where whenever possible.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen that the vast majority of transmission takes place among unvaccinated people in closed indoor settings,” Walensky said. “Masks are not forever, but they are for now.”

Watch the full media briefing right here.